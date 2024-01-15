A 20-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Trois-Rivières

#20yearold #pedestrian #fatally #struck #TroisRivières

A 20-year-old pedestrian lost his life Sunday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Trois-Rivières, in Mauricie.

The accident occurred around 2:25 p.m., near the intersection of Boulevard du Carmel and Rue De Calonne.

According to initial information, the pedestrian was in the middle of the road before being hit by the vehicle.

When paramedics arrived, the 20-year-old victim was in critical condition. She was quickly transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead “due to the severity of her injuries,” Trois-Rivières police said in a press release.

Investigators and a forensic identification technician went to the site to find out more about the exact circumstances of the accident.