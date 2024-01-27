A 25-year-old dancer died after eating a cookie. Shocking behind the scenes

A 25-year-old dancer died after eating cookies. As it turned out, it contained peanuts, to which the woman was allergic. However, there was no such information on the packaging.

Orla Baxendale – a British dancer who had been living in the USA for several years – bought vanilla cookies in one of the grocery stores in the US state of Connecticut. After eating them, the woman suffered anaphylactic shock and died.

As it turned out, the product label did not contain information that it contained peanuts, to which the 25-year-old was allergic.

Marijo Adimey, a lawyer for the family of the deceased 25-year-old, emphasized that Baxendale died after eating “one or two cookies.”

The Stew Leonard’s store chain announced the withdrawal of vanilla and chocolate florentines from sale. She confirmed that they contained peanuts and eggs. She appealed for the sweets to be returned to stores, saying that people who are allergic to any of these products “are at risk of an allergic reaction.”

It turned out that the mislabeled cookies had been sold in two Connecticut towns since November 6. During this time, approximately 500 packages were sold.

Stew Leonard’s president and CEO, Stew Leonard Jr., reported that “the candy maker changed the ingredients to peanuts,” but the company’s chief safety officer was not notified.

In turn, the cookie manufacturer Cookies United replied that Stew Leonard’s was informed about the recipe change in July 2023.

According to lawyers representing the 25-year-old’s family, a preliminary investigation showed that Orla Baxendale’s death occurred “due to gross negligence and reckless conduct of the manufacturer and/or sellers.”

The BBC reports that so far no lawsuit has been filed by the family of the deceased woman.

