A 25-year-old woman died on the E85 “death road” in an accident. Two other people were injured

A 25-year-old young woman died, on Sunday, following a road accident on the European road E 85, within the radius of Vlădeni, the representatives of the Botoşani County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) announced.

According to them, two cars were involved in the accident, and the deceased young woman remained incarcerated.

“Firefighters from the Botoşani Detachment went to the case, with an extrication truck, a water and foam fire extinguisher and two SMURD ambulances, including the mobile intensive care unit, as well as an ambulance from the County Ambulance Service . Arriving at the scene, they found that in one of the cars, on the right driver’s seat, a woman was incarcerated. She was taken out of the fire engine and handed over to the medical crews, who immediately started resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately , the efforts were in vain, being declared dead”, stated the ISU officials.

The drivers of the two cars also arrived at the Mavromati County Emergency Hospital.

The accident occurred as a result of one of the cars entering the opposite direction.

Source: Agerpres

Publication date: 21-01-2024 21:37

