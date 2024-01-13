A 27 year old man had a stroke. After taking a shower for 10 minutes

#year #man #stroke #shower #minutes

Dr. “Pung Due Glam”, Head of the Stroke Department of Vietnam Mittraphap Hospital said, “The cold weather continues for a long time. Affecting people’s health at Vietnam Friendship Hospital Hospital admission rate due to cerebrovascular disease caused by cold weather increased by approximately 20%, especially strokes can occur even in young people. The symptoms are not so clear that people confuse them with other diseases…”

“Pung Du Glam” said, “The latest case was just received. A 27 year old male patient, after taking a shower for 10 minutes, discovered that he could not see clearly. My right eye began to lose sight. along with numbness On the face and right side of the body After which he was rushed to the hospital. Initially, it was found that his vision in his right eye was 8/10 when the ophthalmologist Magnetic resonance imaging was performed. Skull showing brain death In the left occipital lobe…”

“Pung Du Glam” also said, “When the doctor knows the results of the examination The doctor then gave the patient treatment with blood thinners. After 1 hour of injecting the blood clot dissolver, the patient’s eye condition improved by 70%. After 3 days of treatment, the patient’s eyes recovered completely…”

“Pung Du Glam” added that “Stroke is a very dangerous disease. It has caused the death or disability of many people. In Vietnam, this disease is often severe. which can cause complications or death…” and “a stroke occurs When the blood vessels in the brain Clogged or broken Resulting in the ability to Provides oxygen and nutrients to brain cells These cells are then destroyed or die. This causes various symptoms such as loss of ability to speak, move or feel, etc.”

To prevent stroke In cold weather, “Pung Due Glam” gave the following advice…

– Must keep the body warm especially the head and neck during winter

– You should sleep in a vacuum chamber. By keeping the body warm enough at all times

– It should be noted that sudden temperature changes May cause heat stroke. So in the morning before getting out of bed Therefore, you should exercise lightly. To warm up the body and adjust to the outside weather conditions. You shouldn’t get out of bed. As soon as you wake up…

– Drink warm water, limit eating cold food. Don’t shower late or take a cold shower.

– Everyone needs to have regular health checks. If diagnosed with high blood pressure, diabetes, or anything else, they must take medicine as prescribed by the doctor and do not arbitrarily stop taking medicine…