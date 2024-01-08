A 31-year-old agent from SASS Aiud died when leaving his shift

#31yearold #agent #SASS #Aiud #died #leaving #shift

An agent from the intervention structure at the Aiud Penitentiary, aged 31, died on Monday, after leaving his shift.

Operative agent at SASS, the young man was hurt immediately after he left work, in front of the Penitentiary. Transported to the hospital, he went into cardiorespiratory arrest and did not respond to resuscitation maneuvers.

The necropsy will determine the cause of the beard’s death

The man had been working at the Aiud Penitentiary for a decade.

“One of my young colleagues, a young man who grew up under my eyes, a young man whom I guided and advised, with whom I participated in dozens of missions, with whom I ate at the same table for years, one of my children, has gone to heaven! This morning, at 7:30, when I left work, he was the last colleague I shook hands with. Now, it’s gone! God, how cruel life can be sometimes! Goodbye, dear friend! God rest you in peace! Aiud Penitentiary and SASS have lost a valuable man. We, those who worked alongside you, have lost a friend and a reliable comrade”, an employee of the Aiud Penitentiary sent on a social network.

And the representatives of the Union from the Aiud Penitentiary sent a message of condolences.

Read also

“Dear colleagues, I inform you with great sadness and pain in my soul about the passing to eternity, at a too young age, of our colleague, Dreghici Alexandru-Cristian, who was active within the SASS group, within the Aiud Penitentiary. There are no words that can ease the pain and sadness of the family, relatives and loved ones. We, his colleagues, share this great loss, pain and we wish the family a lot of strength to overcome this great sadness! He left us a man of great character, a man of great value. We will forever keep his kindness and wisdom in our memory. A skilled specialist and a man of impeccable conduct. Smooth road, up to Heaven! May God rest in peace!”, says a message posted on the Facebook page of the Federation of Trade Unions from the Penitentiary System.

Source: Agerpres

Publication date: 08-01-2024 22:54