A 31-year-old Austrian woman inherited billions and now entrusts 50 random people to divide the money

Austrian billionaire Marlene Engelhorn has announced how she would distribute most of her wealth, the Standard reports. Engelhorn would entrust the decision of how to spend approximately HUF 10 billion from his inheritance to 50 people representatively covering Austrian society, but also chosen at random.

Marlene Engelhorn is one of the descendants and heirs of Friedrich Engelhorn, the founder of the German chemical giant BASF. Her grandmother, Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, died in 2022, Marlene inherited a relatively large amount then, but already in 2021 she announced that she would donate at least 90 percent of her fortune. Then and since then, he campaigned for an inheritance tax that is much higher than the current one, because according to him, tax-free inheritance is the reason why they exist and social inequalities are growing.

Until now, Engelhorn has not revealed the exact purpose for which or to whom he would give his inherited wealth, and then he explained the details at a press conference on Monday. According to this, he would entrust decision-making to a community of 50 people representing Austrian society.

He entrusted the organization to the social science research institute Forsight-Institut. Foresight will look for ten thousand randomly selected Austrian residents over the age of 16, they will be able to register to participate, and 50 people will be selected representatively based on age, gender, place of residence, migration background and wealth size.

The 50 selected (and 15 alternate members) can work for six weekends until June on how exactly the 25 million euros will be distributed. The decision-making will be managed by professional moderators, the goal is to not be able to decide with a simple majority, but also not to be able to veto. Engelhorn has already stated that whatever they decide, he will respect the result.

According to Engelhorn, it is not very good that half of the total wealth is owned by the top one percent of the population in Austria, and this should be changed, according to him. According to him, one of the important tools for this would be the inheritance tax. Since this has been abolished in Austria, Engelhorn would like to set an example with his experiment and would like others to give away at least 90 percent of their wealth.

By the way, community meetings similar to Engelhorn’s are becoming more and more common, although most of the time public bodies or local governments ask citizens about a topic in this way. After the election of Gergely Karácsony, a community meeting was held in Budapest, and even one of Péter Márki-Zay’s advisors would have drafted the constitution in the event of a change of government.