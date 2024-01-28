A 33-year-old extreme man died in Thailand – he filmed his own tragic parachute jump from the 29th floor | Names

A Briton has died after his parachute failed to deploy and he fell to the ground next to a high-rise in Thailand.

In the horrifying footage, the daredevil can be seen counting ‘three, two, one, see you’ before jumping out as a small parachute flaps in the air.

Odinson can then be heard landing in a tree and then hitting the ground. Doctors pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Pattaya Tourism Police was notified of the accident at 19:30 and rushed to the scene, where N. Odinson’s body was found on the ground.

An incompletely deployed round blue parachute was found on his body.

Still-frame photo/Nathy Odinsonas

Kanet Chansong, a security guard at the apartment building, who was injured, said: “I heard the sound of a tree and I thought it was a fallen branch hitting the ground. The woman was screaming, so I approached and realized it was a person. He was dead. I realized that he jumped off the building.”

Officers checked CCTV and saw Odinson and a friend park outside, then wait until it was quiet before entering the building.

They then trespassed onto the roof of the building, bravely climbing over a small concrete wall on the roof of the building to reach the edge.

The security guard said he had jumped off the building several times before, which posed a danger to pedestrians walking below.

He added: “They were creating video content for social media. They’ve done it before and they know it’s not allowed.”

Nathy Odinson was a daredevil who skydived and base jumped all over the world. He ran a “sky photography” company and took clients on private skydives.

