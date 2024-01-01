A 4-year-old girl and her father made an amazing discovery

They were boating on Lake Michigan when they noticed something unusual.

Tim Wollak and his 4-year-old daughter, Henley, were peacefully boating on the eastern shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin in mid-August. As the weather was windless and calm, they tried to catch fish in the shallower part of the lake, reports the New York Post. They turned on the fish radar, which then indicated special things to them.

The sonar showed regular patterns

ten meters below the ship. When Wollak inquired what it could be, Henley assured him that they had found an octopus.

After sailing around the area, Wollak shared the sonar images on Facebook. Archaeologists in Wisconsin were confronted with the images by December and now believe that the 37-meter long, sunk in 1871,

they came upon the wreck of the three-masted George L. Newman.

The George L. Newman ran aground due to smoke and sank. The massive fire burned roughly 1.2 million hectares and killed 2,000 people. It now appears that an expedition will be launched next spring to locate the wreck.

