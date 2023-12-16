A 4-year-old girl fell from the 5th floor after allegedly trying to reach the Christmas tree that was placed near a window

A 4-year-old girl from Bucharest fell from the 5th floor and is in critical condition, according to G4Media information. The incident happened in block G13 on Baba Novac street no. 17, Sector 3.

The little girl wanted to reach the tree, which was placed near a window.

No other details are yet known about how such a tragedy was possible.

G4Media sources inform that the girl was transported to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness.

“The police found in the green space, in front of block G13 at the address above, a minor who was bleeding from the head, in a state of unconsciousness. From the first checks, it turned out that the minor, who was in the house with her mother, taking advantage of the fact that the Christmas tree was positioned very close to the window of the room, opened the window and, inadvertently, lost her balance and fell”, the information states the police.

After she was stabilized, the girl was picked up and transported to the Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital. She is currently in intensive care

In the case, the police officers of Section 12 are investigating the commission of the crime of culpable bodily harm, which will be reported to the competent Prosecutor’s Office.

