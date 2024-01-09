A 400 percent gasoline price increase is coming in Cuba

#percent #gasoline #price #increase #coming #Cuba

From February, the price of gasoline in Cuba will rise from 25 pesos (361 HUF) to 132 pesos (1908 HUF), reports the BBC. In the country, which is in a difficult economic situation, a similar increase in the price of all fuels is expected, and the electricity bill will increase by 25 percent, and you will have to pay more for gas as well.

Cuba is in such a bad situation that they are opening 29 gas stations where it will be possible to pay only with US dollars, so they would collect money to be able to buy fuel for the country on the international market.

Although the communist government of Cuba defends itself by saying that it was one of the cheapest places to refuel in the world, experts also warn that compared to the salaries there, even the previous prices were considered expensive. The price increase is also interesting because very few people in Cuba can afford to own their own car or motorcycle.

By the way, the country has had continuous supply problems for years, there is a shortage of certain foodstuffs and medicines, and last year the situation was so bad that the May parade, which is considered a national holiday, was also cancelled.

