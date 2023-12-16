A 4×4 plows up parked cars

An accident of rare violence occurred yesterday at dawn in Ampefiloha. A 4×4, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was unleashed on cars parked in the parking lot in front of the Aro building. The 4×4 would have driven dangerously fast. Its driver apparently lost control of the pedals and ended up plowing into the other vehicles. After his mad rush and the shock, he stopped on his side.

The tragedy caused no loss of life, but enormous material damage was noted on all the cars involved. Their owners were totally surprised to discover the deplorable state of their belongings, when some were preparing to go to their office and others to do their morning shopping.

Called to go to the scene, the police drew up a report of the use. A billboard was also damaged. The traffic accident brigade at the Tsaralalàna central public security station has opened an investigation to identify whether aggravating circumstances could accompany the origin of the collision.

