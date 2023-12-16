A $54 million settlement was reached at the expense of Activison Blizzard

Activision Blizzard was sued for gender discrimination two years ago, specifically because its female employees were paid less and were subjected to discrimination.

Two years ago, the California Department of Human Rights (hereinafter referred to as CRD) filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that female employees at the video game giant are subject to discrimination and that their salaries are lower than their male counterparts. The company’s investigation began in 2021, and even though Activision repeatedly tried to sweep the litigation under the carpet and denied the accusations, the case still stirred up a lot of dust. So much so that it probably contributed a lot to Microsoft being able to buy Activision, since the latter’s stock prices fell incredibly.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday, and then it also appeared on CRD’s website, that the two parties managed to agree on $54 million, of which $45 million will be used to compensate the women working at the company between October 12, 2015 and December 31, 2020, the and the rest goes to NGOs that either help women in the video game and tech industry or draw the public’s attention to the problem.

CRD was contacted by colleagues at IGN in the US, who stated the following:

The settlement speaks for itself in terms of its historic nature, as this settlement of more than $50 million will bring direct relief and compensation to women who have been harmed by the company’s discriminatory practices.

