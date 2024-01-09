A 6-magnitude earthquake shook central Japan

#6magnitude #earthquake #shook #central #Japan

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

The earthquake struck in the Sea of ​​Japan and shook the same part of the country where a strong quake on New Year’s Day caused extensive damage and killed more than 200 people.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$