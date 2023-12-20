A 60-year-old man walks in the snow for hours to create beautiful patterns in it

#60yearold #man #walks #snow #hours #create #beautiful #patterns

A former cartographer chose an unusual hobby. He walks in snow or sand for hours to create breathtaking pictures.

Simon Beck he graduated from the University of Oxford with an engineering degree and then worked as a cartographer for decades. However, he spent the last ten years drawing impressive geometric patterns in snow or sand with his feet. Some of his works require twelve hours and forty thousand steps to complete, writes Upworthy.

Since the surface of snow and sand in nature is also changeable, the sixty-year-old Beck’s works do not have a very long life, but this does not bother him at all, since he takes photos of them, and that is more than enough for him.

Most people see all the works of art in the world only in photographs. Even the Mona Lisa is only seen by a small fraction of humanity in reality, but everyone knows it from a photo

– says.

Beck says that snow is difficult to work with because conditions change during the creative process. In some parts, the snow melts a little, in others it freezes completely. Since people rarely notice what Simon is doing up close, they sometimes just walk over or ski over a half-finished sample. Sand presents other challenges: on a beach, the alternation of low and high tides, the wind and the ever-present beachgoers are the problem.

Simon Beck has created more than three hundred works so far, most of them in Europe, but he has also been invited to the United States several times.