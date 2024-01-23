A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the China-Kyrgyzstan border

#7.0magnitude #earthquake #struck #ChinaKyrgyzstan #border

Beijing’s state-run Xinhua news agency said local officials had dispatched a team to the epicenter, and about 800 people were ready for any major disaster response mission.

A strong earthquake was recorded immediately after 2 p.m. night local time (Monday at 20:00 Lithuanian time) at a depth of 13 km in the Xinjiang region of China, approximately 140 kilometers west of the city of Aksu.

According to Xinhua, two residential houses and livestock sheds collapsed near the epicenter in Wuxi County, and power supply was temporarily cut off.

In a nearby county, three people were injured and hospitalized, state media reported.

Local television channels in the Indian capital, New Delhi, reported strong tremors in the city, about 1.4 km away.

In the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, people also fled their homes and sought shelter in the street as the quake shook walls and swayed furniture, according to an AFP reporter.

Bohobek Azhikeyev, head of Kyrgyzstan’s Emergencies Ministry, said in a video message that “no casualties or damage have been recorded in the city of Bishkek.”

According to Xinhua, there are five villages located 20 km from the epicenter, and a series of small aftershocks with a magnitude of 5.5 followed.

Kazakh officials also reported aftershocks, but no casualties or major damage have yet been confirmed.

Tuesday’s earthquake came a day after a landslide buried dozens of people and killed at least eight people in southwest China.

In December, an earthquake in the country’s northwest killed 148 people and forced thousands to flee their homes in Gansu province.

The earthquake was China’s deadliest since 2014, when more than 600 people were killed in the southwestern Yunnan province.

During the earthquake in December, sub-zero temperatures made the relief operation even more difficult, with survivors huddling by outdoor fires to keep warm.

