A 73-year-old woman who had cancer regained her health with a special method – denizlihaber.com

73-year-old Gülsüm Oy, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the hospital where she complained of abdominal pain, was restored to health with the Whipple method, one of the biggest surgeries in surgery, performed at Denizli State Hospital.

Denizli State Hospital Gastroenterology Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. who performed the surgery. Dr. Hamza Çınar said that a treatment plan was drawn for the patient with the joint decision of physicians who are experts in pancreatic cancer. Stating that if the patient is suitable for surgery, the surgery is performed first and then the treatment is arranged according to the pathology result; “After MRI and Tomography, we saw that the tumor had not spread to the body in our 73-year-old patient who applied to our polyclinic. We prepared our patient for surgery. We performed a successful surgical operation with Whipple surgery, which lasted 5 hours. Our patient’s condition is very good and he has regained his health. “According to the pathology results, chemotherapy will be planned for our patient,” he said.

Gastroenterology Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. said that early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is important. Dr. Hamza Çınar asked to apply to the hospital without waiting for complaints such as abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, nausea and vomiting and gave the following information about the WHIPPLE method:

“The standard treatment method for pancreatic cancer is surgery. In cases of pancreatic cancer that can be completely removed surgically, the best chance of cure is undoubtedly surgical resection. In pancreatic head cancers, if the patient can be operated on, WHIPPLE surgery is performed. In Whipple surgery; The head of the pancreas, gallbladder, part of the main bile duct, duodenum, part of the stomach and adjacent lymph nodes are removed en bloc. After resection, the connections between these organs, that is, their anastomoses, are reconstructed. Whipple surgery is performed not only for pancreatic cancers, but also for bile duct cancers (klatskin tumor / cholangiocellular cancer) and duodenum cancers. The most important factor in the success of the surgery is the detection of the disease at an early stage and, more importantly, the surgeon who performs the surgery. In other words, this surgery should be performed by experienced surgeons who are trained in this field. We successfully perform the Whipple method at Denizli State Hospital Gastroenterology Surgery Clinic.”