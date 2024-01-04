“a 9 year old child lost” in the mountains found in Spain

#year #child #lost #mountains #Spain

Disappearing early in the afternoon in the Albères massif, the 9-year-old child was found in Spain, on the border with France.

“A 9-year-old child lost” in the Albères massif was found this Thursday, January 4, safe and sound in Spain, announced the Pyrénées-Orientales prefecture.

“The child is in good health, he was able to contact his parents and he is being repatriated to the French side,” indicates a press release published on social networks.

According to our information, the child was found in the Requesens region, on the French-Spanish border.

Disappearance early in the afternoon

The alert was given at the beginning of the afternoon. According to our information, the 9-year-old boy got lost in the mountains while hiking with his grandfather. Due to thick fog, they lost sight of each other.

In a previous press release, the Pyrénées-Orientales prefecture had indicated that it was carrying out research with significant resources.

“The CRS Montagne, the gendarmes (Mountain Gendarmerie Group, PSIG, brigades and motorized brigades), and the firefighters of SDIS 66 (GRIMP) are engaged on the ground”, specified the press release.

“2 helicopters with thermal cameras”, “2 drones with thermal cameras”, as well as dogs were mobilized.

Boris Kharlamoff with François Blanchard

Most read