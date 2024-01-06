A 90-year-old Japanese woman was rescued from the rubble five days after the earthquake

#90yearold #Japanese #woman #rescued #rubble #days #earthquake

January 6, 2024 – 9:49 p.m

Rescue teams on the scene in Suzu – Photo: Osamu Kanazawa / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP

Five days after the devastating earthquake that hit central Japan, a woman in her 90s was rescued from the rubble. Rescuers found the elderly woman in the remains of a collapsed two-story building in the city of Suzu. Usually, the first 72 hours of rescue operations are considered decisive, after which the chance of survival decreases significantly, the woman was rescued alive after 124 hours.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck around 4:10 p.m. local time on Monday and was followed by more than 60 aftershocks. The earthquake mainly shook the western coast of the island of Honsú. A tsunami warning was issued not long after, which was later downgraded and withdrawn everywhere on Tuesday. Due to the disaster, nearly 60,000 people had to be evacuated and more than 45,000 households were left without electricity in Ishikawa Prefecture, where the epicenter of the earthquake was.

As of Saturday, 126 people have been confirmed dead and 200 are still listed as missing. Landslides continue to be a problem in the country, which makes it difficult for rescue teams to reach the population in need of help. In addition, the condition of the roads may further deteriorate as rain and snow are forecast to arrive.

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, also assured Japan of his support in his condolence message. A Japanese government spokesman thanked foreign governments for messages and said his country last received a message from North Korea in 1995.

