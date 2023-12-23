A ban on heating houses with coal, eco-pea coal, oil and gas. Since when?

#ban #heating #houses #coal #ecopea #coal #oil #gas

MEPs and the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU have reached an agreement to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in the EU construction sector. In just 17 years, heating with coal, eco-pea coal, gas or fuel oil will be completely phased out, also in Poland. Who will be exempt from this ban?

Already in 2025, Poland is to end subsidizing heating installations, furnaces and boilers using solid fuels such as coal, eco-pea coal, diesel oil and gas.

In Poland, from 2027, an ETS2 emission tax will also be introduced on fossil fuels burned in households, which will make coal, eco-pea coal and natural gas more expensive, as they will be covered by the new tax in Poland. Prices for home heating costs will increase by as much as PLN 1,200 and more per year.

From 2028, all new public facilities in the EU, i.e. in Poland, will not be able to emit CO2, which means that solid fuel and gas boilers cannot be used on-site (in the building) to heat them.

By 2030, all newly constructed buildings, including residential ones, i.e. houses, will have to be zero-emission. The directive provides for exceptions, e.g. for agricultural buildings, religious buildings and monuments.

From 2040, heating using fossil fuels, i.e. coal, eco-pea coal, gas or fuel oil, will be completely phased out throughout Poland

By 2050, all buildings in Poland will have to be zero-emission without exception, including agricultural and farm buildings.

Member countries will be able to exclude agricultural buildings and cultural heritage sites from the new EPBD regulations, while EU countries may also decide to exclude buildings protected due to their special architectural or historical value, temporary buildings, and churches and places of worship.

According to the European Commission, buildings in the EU account for 40% of our energy consumption and 36% of greenhouse gas emissions. Already on December 15, 2021, the European Commission adopted a legislative proposal for the revision of the Directive on the energy performance of buildings, as part of the so-called “Fit for 55” package. The new European Climate Law (July 2021) enshrines the 2030 and 2050 targets in binding European law.

What will the EPBD directive change in construction and building heating from 2025 in Poland?

The proposed revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy consumption in the EU building sector by 2030 and make it climate neutral by 2050.

It also aims to renovate more of the worst-performing buildings and improve the exchange of information on energy efficiency.

Schedule of changes to the implementation of the EPBD directive in Poland

Emission reduction targets in construction in Poland under the EPBD directive?

From 2030, all new buildings should be zero-emission; new buildings occupied or owned by public authorities should be emission-free from 2028.

Member States will be able to take into account the potential for global warming throughout the entire life cycle of a building, which includes the production and disposal of construction products.

For residential buildings, Member States will have to implement measures to reduce average primary energy consumption by at least 16% by 2030 and by at least 20-22% by 2035.

Member States will have to renovate 16% of the worst-performing non-residential buildings by 2030 and 26% of the worst-performing buildings by 2033, applying minimum energy performance requirements.

If technically and economically appropriate, Member States will have to progressively install photovoltaic installations in public and non-residential buildings, depending on their size, as well as in all new residential buildings by 2030.

Removing fossil fuel boilers, i.e. coal and eco-pea coal, from 2025 in homes

Member States will adopt measures to decarbonize heating systems and gradually phasing out fossil fuels w heating i cooling with a view to the complete withdrawal of fossil fuel boilers, i.e. eco-pea coal, coal, oil, natural gas by 2040 r.

Member States will also have to stop subsidizing stand-alone fossil fuel boilers from 2025. Financial Incentives will still be possible for hybrid heating systems, such as systems combining a boiler with a photovoltaic installation or a heat pump.

From 2027, the ETS2 tax will be introduced in Poland on fossil fuels burned in households, which will make coal, eco-pea coal and natural gas more expensive as they will be covered by a new tax, which will result in prices for home heating costs increasing by as much as PLN 1,200 and more per year. depending on carbon dioxide emissions from houses.

Will agricultural buildings be covered by the new EPBD?

Member States will be able to exclude agricultural buildings from the new regulations and cultural heritage sites, although EU countries may decide to also exclude buildings protected because of their special architectural or historical value, temporary buildings and churches and places of worship.

What support will Poland receive for the implementation of the EPBD directive and for the installation of photovoltaic panels?

Member States will introduce financing, support measures and other instruments from EU grants to support investments in energy renovation in the building sector. The unanimity requirement may be waived for community buildings.

To implement the EPBD and decarbonize the construction sector, the EU will release a stream of money for grants and preferential loans for energy efficiency improvements and mortgage loans for building renovation, tax incentives, guarantee funds and mortgage portfolio standards.

Member States, including Poland, must ensure i promote the installation of renewable energy sources, including photovoltaic panels in order to ensure zero emission in the construction sector:

until December 31, 2026 – on all new public and non-residential buildings with a usable area greater than 250 m2;

– on all new public and non-residential buildings with a usable area greater than 250 m2; until December 31, 2027 . – on all existing public and non-residential buildings undergoing major or thorough renovations, with an area exceeding 400 m2

. – on all existing public and non-residential buildings undergoing major or thorough renovations, with an area exceeding 400 m2 until December 31, 2029. – on all new residential buildings.

