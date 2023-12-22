A band of snow clouds has developed into Kansai tonight, and the snowy area is moving south. There is a risk of heavy snow, frozen roads, and stranding (Weather forecaster Toru Fujikawa December 22, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#band #snow #clouds #developed #Kansai #tonight #snowy #area #moving #south #risk #heavy #snow #frozen #roads #stranding #Weather #forecaster #Toru #Fujikawa #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

A band of snow clouds has developed into Kansai tonight, and the snowy area is heading south. There is a risk of heavy snow, frozen roads, and stranding.

The band of active snow clouds (JPCZ) that can be seen from the Sea of ​​Japan to Hokuriku is expected to gradually move southward in the afternoon. There is a risk of heavy snow in the northern Kinki region from tonight until the morning of tomorrow, the 23rd, and there is also a possibility of snow accumulation and frozen roads in the central region. The peak of snowfall coincides with nighttime temperatures when temperatures are low. If the amount of snow increases rapidly in a short period of time, there is a risk of cars becoming stranded, so please be careful.

JPCZ goes to Kansai tonight, snowy areas also inland

A strong winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern continues around Japan, and strong cold air is flowing into the skies over the Kinki region. From tonight until the morning of tomorrow, the 23rd, a well-developed snow cloud zone (JPCZ), which has often brought heavy snow in the past, is expected to move south toward the Kinki region. Currently, due to the westerly wind, snow is still falling mainly in the coastal areas of the Sea of ​​Japan, the Izumi Mountains, and the Kii Mountains, but tonight a northerly wind will move in. If that happens, snow clouds will begin to flow into the inland areas of the north, reaching even the central regions (Kyoto City, Otsu City, etc.).

The peak of snow this time coincides with the nighttime when temperatures are low. There is a risk of warning-level heavy snowfall in the north, and there will be snowfall and icy roads in some places in the central region as well. In some cases, even in urban areas, the amount of snow can increase rapidly in a short period of time, causing traffic jams and other problems. Please prepare for the arrival of snow clouds by returning home as early as possible.

What is the Japan Sea Polar Air Mass Convergence Zone (JPCZ)?

As the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern strengthens, cold winds from the Siberian continent flow into the Sea of ​​Japan. These cold winds are once split in two by the Changbaek Mountains (highest peak: Mt. Paekdu, 2,744 meters) located in the northern part of the Korean Peninsula, but they rejoin in the Sea of ​​Japan in the leeward direction of the Changbaek Mountains, where they meet again in the Convergence Zone (a line where snow clouds tend to develop). ) will form, making it easier for snow clouds to develop.

This convergence zone is called the Japan Sea Polar Air Mass Convergence Zone (JPCZ). Areas affected by this JPCZ are mainly southern Tohoku, Hokuriku, and the San’in area. JPCZ makes it easier for snow clouds to develop, and these clouds often flow in one after another, resulting in heavy snowfall.

Where do we need to be especially careful in places that don’t usually get much snow, but even with heavy snowfall?

If you are not used to snow, there are four areas you should be especially careful about when walking on snowy roads.

The first is on a pedestrian bridge or a bridge. Since it is not in contact with the ground, it is difficult for heat from the ground to transfer to it, and it is difficult to melt even if it freezes.

The second is where you can get on and off buses and taxis. When snow is compacted by people getting on and off or by car tires, it becomes slippery.

The third is a crosswalk. Not only does the snow become more easily trampled by the large number of people and cars passing by; In particular, it is difficult for water to seep into the white line area, making it easy for a thin film of ice to form.

The fourth type is the entrance to the basement or the entrance to the building. Snow that stuck to the soles of your shoes may remain near the entrance. Going underground is even more dangerous because there are steps.

Please be especially careful when walking in these areas.

Japan Weather Association Kansai Branch Weather Forecaster/Disaster Prevention Specialist/Heatstroke Prevention Instructor

Toru Fujikawa

My previous job was as a wedding planner, and my love for the weather led me to dive into the world of weather. My hobbies are billiards and monitoring the weather, but I’m not good at thunderstorms. His special skill is calligraphy, and he is extremely skilled at writing beautiful characters…

