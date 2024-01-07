A beast like Olgoj Chorchoj. They found the remains of a giant bloodworm in Greenland

#beast #Olgoj #Chorchoj #remains #giant #bloodworm #Greenland

Paleontologists have discovered the fossil of a huge species of worm that they believe lived on Earth more than 500 million years ago. According to them, the amazing predator, named Timorebestia koprii, was part of a diverse group of animals that experts did not know about until now.

Timorebestia, or “terrible beast” in Latin. That’s how scientists from the University of Bristol named the newly found worm. It was one of the first carnivorous floating animals on the planet.

Fossils of a worm living in the Primrose in the Lower Cambrian (around 523 to 518 million years ago) were found paleontologists in the Sirius Passet region of northern Greenland. The NewAtlas portal reports that the animal had fins on the sides of its body, a massive jaw and long tentacles.

“Timorebeasts are close relatives of living finfish (Chaetognatha in Latin), which are small oceanic predators that feed on small zooplankton,” said study author Jakob Vinther. Modern finfish are usually swimming predators smaller than a centimeter.

Their older family member measured thirty centimeters, which doesn’t look like the size of a monster these days, but it was one of the feared predators at the time. “They were giants in their day and near the top of the food chain,” Vinther added.

The top of the food chain

Scientists believe that the mentioned predators dominated the oceans before arthropods took their place. “They may have had a dynasty lasting ten to fifteen million years before they were displaced by other, more successful animals,” the scientist said. The Bristol University report adds that while arthropods appear in the fossil record around 521 to 529 million years ago, fins can be traced back as far as 538 million years ago.

Analysis of the worm’s fossil provided scientists with information about its diet, among other things. According to them, before his death he ate a swimming arthropod, the now extinct bivalve of the genus Isoxys. According to experts, these arthropods were a food source for many other animals and the newly found worm was eating them in large numbers.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, also sheds light on how predatory worms and the earliest animal ecosystems in general evolved.

“Timorebeasts have a distinct nerve center on their abdomen, called the ventral ganglion. It helped them move. For this one animals is quite unique,” said lead study author Tae Yoon Park of the Korea Polar Research Institute. This also points to the close relationship of giant worms with today’s fins.

Scientists said they were thrilled to have discovered such a unique predator in the Sirius Passet region. They recalled that during their expeditions to the farthest corners of the north Greenland they collected a large number of different diverse organisms. “Thanks to the remarkable, exceptional preservation in Sirius Passet, we can also reveal exciting anatomical details, including their digestive system, muscular anatomy and nervous system,” said Park.

Even in the past, scientists came across remarkable fossils of predators. For example, they discovered a 125-million-year-old fossil, which depicts the battle between a two-legged dinosaur and a distant ancestor of badgers. But they also discovered the oldest preserved species to date floating jellyfish 505 million years old. She boasted 90 tentacles, which allowed her to catch even large prey. The fossil was found in the Burgess Shale region of Canada, which is famous for its well-preserved fossils.