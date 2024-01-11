A beautiful example of why the detection of people and cars is so important. Synology TC500 outdoor IP camera test – Živě.cz

#beautiful #detection #people #cars #important #Synology #TC500 #outdoor #camera #test #Živě.cz

An available 4K camera in a classic design, which even intelligently recognizes people or cars by itself. We tried it in practice.

Pros

Image quality

Smart function

Range and quality of audio recording

No license required

Minuses

No Synology features, just basic functions

Does not hold with screws

Synology IP cameras BC500 and TC500 differ only in the body: BC is a classic “bullet” camera on a bracket that offers more freedom in installation. The TC500 is a “turret” camera, a compact hemisphere that you set vertically.

The prices of both cameras are not cheap, and although they can be used with a competing recording device or NAS, they are best suited with your own NAS or NVR (network recording device) of Synology. For test purposes, I replaced one 2.5k camera worth about two grand on my camera system by the TC500 model.

Synology BC500 on the left, tested TC500 on the right.

Quality workmanship and clean image

The TC500 offers a superior resolution of 2,880 × 1,620 px at 30 fps, but cameras for a third of the price are not much worse in this parameter. The image quality is affected by the bitrate setting and frankly there is no huge difference. At Synology, I appreciate that the camera is not covered with a glass dome: although they have silicate bags inside to eliminate fogging, you can’t avoid cleaning it roughly every six months – otherwise the light of the IR diodes is reflected at night and the image is degraded. This is not a threat with Synology.

The camera’s metal body is commendable, but it contrasts with the plastic mounting bracket. The camera is also very easy to unhook, and after disconnecting the cable, it remains in your hand. Here I would appreciate the need to use some (preferably less common) tools. At least the camera has its own “tamper”, tamper detection. The power is via PoE, the adapter can be, but it is missing in the package. The PoE switch reports a consumption of 4.9 W during night operation. Under the screw door is a slot for a microSD card, to which the camera records when the NAS or other recording device is not available. After reconnecting, the records are sent.

Smart features inside

We get to the main reason for the higher price: inside is not only a sensor and electronics for sending the image, but a powerful enough processor for smart object detection. Why is this important? Because continuous recording from cameras unnecessarily wastes resources, and especially if you don’t proactively go through the recording, you won’t find out that a stranger was walking on your property.

This is solved by motion detection, which triggers the save. If you connect a “dumb” IP camera, then the NAS or NVR must perform the image analysis. One Full HD camera with detection on will “eat up” the performance of a basic NAS, four cameras will be a burden even for a more expensive model. A typical result is records with the courier’s back, missing his arrival.

The smart camera takes the worst of the load and the NAS just stores the footage. And if the camera offers smart person and car detection, that’s even better. If you have greenery in the shot, then you have a record full of “empty” events during windy days. The same on days when clouds cover the sun, changing the picture significantly. You cannot reduce the detection sensitivity, then even the courier would not be recognized correctly. Not to mention the fact that you may receive dozens of useless notifications on your mobile phone.

The camera itself can detect a cluster of people. If there are even five of them standing in the place you marked, you will receive a warning

With the Synology camera, you only get records (and notifications) of justified events. However, the camera offers even more functions: you can detect crowds, for example when five or more people appear in a given place. Or when people stay in a certain location longer than the time you specify. Or you can distinguish vehicles that enter and stay in a certain space. It goes without saying that intrusion into the space defined by you is recognized.

Another positive is the quick search in records: you can filter only those records in which people or vehicles moved in a specific area of ​​the image. If you connect the camera to a device from the Deep Learning NVR series, then you can also implement facial recognition and cataloging – and be notified when a stranger appears in the office.

For businesses and households

Although the aforementioned crowd and car detection functions will be especially appreciated by businesses with premises, you will also welcome the elimination of false detections in a family home. If you’re looking for a camera with straightforward installation from your mobile, with its own cloud and notifications, they exist and are cheaper. But if you already own a Synology NAS, then the camera from the same manufacturer has several interesting advantages.

Synology TC500

Excellent camera with intelligent and excellent detection of people and vehicles.

Parameters

video/photo format and resolution: H.264, H.265, up to 2880 x 1620px at 30 fps width of the shot horizontally: 110° optical sensor: 1/2, 7″ focal distance: 2,8 mm lens aperture: f/1.8 focus: firmly mounting and positioning: screws, on the wall or ceiling, joint only in the vertical direction glare: IR LED, range up to 30 m sound: integrated microphone motion detection: intelligent people and vehicle detection, zone, full image, intrusion, crowd detection, lingering people detection sound detection: again notice: via Synology Surveillance Station data storage: NAS, NVR, microSD (up to 128 GB) network connection: POE 802.3.af Ethernet 100 Mb/s supported protocols: TCP/IP, ARP, ICMP, DNS, NTP, HTTP, HTTPS, UDP, ONVIF, RTSP Remote Access: via mobile app, NAS/NVR, PC app operating temperature: -30 to 50 °C operating humidity: 95% and below degree of coverage: IP 67 dimensions: 97 × 97 × 88 mm power supply: 12 V adapter (not included) or PoE 802.3af/at accessories: dowels and screws, Ethernet cover, template

Price comparison

HiLook by Hikvision IPC-B449HA – 4 130 Kč

Synology TC500 – CZK 6,390

Uniview IPC3618SB-ADF28KM-I0 – CZK 6,750

