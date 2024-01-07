A beaver prevents him from entering his car in Huy, he calls for help

#beaver #prevents #entering #car #Huy #calls

This Sunday, late in the afternoon, the police and firefighters of Huy were called upon to carry out a completely original intervention since they had to take charge of… a particularly recalcitrant beaver.

It was 4:33 p.m. when the Hutoise police were called to intervene not far from the Europe boarding school following a desperate call concerning an “animal loose on the public highway”. Shortly before, a motorist who was dealing with the rodent found no other solution than to call the police. This beaver apparently seemed particularly attached to his person. In fact, the animal circled all around the man’s vehicle. Sometimes he hid under the car and then reappeared in front of the car. It prevented the driver from leaving the scene…

The motorist ended up resigning himself to calling for help as he was unable to get rid of the overwhelming and cumbersome affection of the wild animal with sharp teeth. Two teams of police officers went to the scene to take care of the rodent and bring it to safety. Paramedics from the Hemeco zone firefighters came to assist the police. The animal that was on the road could have caused an accident.

The beaver was arrested not far from the Europe Bridge. The rodent was then taken to an area allowing it to wander without danger to motorists. He was then taken care of by the Creaves center in Andenne.