A big change for pawnshops is coming into force. Customers will be more protected

Pursuant to the Act on Consumer Lombard Loans adopted on April 14, 2023, with the arrival of January 7, 2024, companies in the industry and their clients must take into account significant changes. According to the new regulations, people using the services of pawnshops will be better protected, while entrepreneurs will have to meet several formal requirements in order to continue running their business.

For consumers, the new law means, above all, clearer conditions for taking out loans in connection with pawning an item at a pawn shop. As Business Insider Polska explains, from January 7 this year. the point granting a loan to the customer is obliged to clearly inform him (on paper) about:

the amount of the consumer pawn loan and the method of determining it;

the date and method of payment of this amount;

the total amount to be repaid;

the total cost of the loan, along with its individual components;

company and registered office of the entrepreneur, business address and registration number.

However, this is not the end of the changes. The new law provides for a minimum contract duration, which will now be 7 days, but also a maximum amount of additional costs charged by the pawnshop. These cannot exceed 20%. on the amount of the loan granted in the first year, but in subsequent years they will not be able to increase by more than 10 points. percent in 12 months. However, the legislator provided that the highest level of such costs may not exceed 45%. the amount of the consumer pawn loan.

At the same time, the Act specifies the rules for calculating interest. These cannot exceed the maximum interest rates specified in the Civil Code. This means that the interest charged by the pawnshop will be identical to the “statutory” interest, i.e. it will be equal to the sum of the reference rate of the National Bank of Poland and 3.5 percentage points. At the beginning of 2024, the main central bank rate is 5.75%, which gives the maximum interest at 8.2%.

On the more formal side of the new law, pawn shop owners will have to meet several criteria. The most important thing seems to be the top-down method of running a business. In order to continue running the mentioned point, the entrepreneur will have to register his business as a limited liability company or a joint-stock company.

Additionally, the act obliges entrepreneurs who choose a limited liability company to establish a share capital of at least PLN 50,000. zloty. At the same time, members of the management board, supervisory board, audit committee, liquidators and proxies of the company cannot be persons who have been legally convicted of, among others, a tax crime or a breakdown of the law regarding document falsification.

Another requirement is to obtain an entry in the register of pawnshop activities, which will be kept by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority. Such a step means including entrepreneurs in the group of obligated institutions, i.e. they must adapt to the provisions on counteracting money laundering.

Violation of the law described may result in large penalties. The most severe seems to be concluding a contract or selling the subject of the pawnbroke pledge without the required entry in the KNF register. In such a case, the entrepreneur may face up to PLN 500,000. PLN fine. Other offenses, such as determining the starting price in a manner inconsistent with the requirements of the Act or violating the provisions regarding the sale of the object of pawn security, may result in a fine of up to PLN 100,000. zloty.

