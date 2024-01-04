A big name in the IT world has passed away

#big #world #passed

Manager:

Veselin Vasilev, email: [email protected]

Editor:

Katya Kassabova, email: [email protected]

The comments under the articles are entered by the readers and the editors are not responsible for them! If you find a comment offensive to you, please report it to us!

At the age of 89, Niklaus Wirth, the great programming theorist, pioneer of various sciences related to information technology, best known as the creator of the Pascal programming language, died. Niklaus Wirth was born on February 15, 1934 in Switzerland. He worked as an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Stanford University and as a professor of computer science at ETH Zurich, from where he retired in 1999.

During his teaching career, Wirth twice took one-year leaves of absence to work at the Xerox PARC laboratory, known for creating the computer mouse, the window interface, and other developments that are now widely used.

Nicklaus Wirth was the principal creator of the Euler programming languages ​​(1965), PL360 for IBM/360 (1966), ALGOL W (1968), Modula (1975), Modula-2 (1978) , Oberon (1987), Oberon-2 (1991), and Oberon-07 (2007), as well as the Oberon operating system.

Wirth’s programming languages ​​are generally characterized by clarity, simplicity, and efficiency, which is why they became widespread and had a strong influence on the development of structured programming and on the further creation of programming languages.

Pascal was once the most widely used programming language. It formed the basis of Borland’s famous Turbo Pascal compiler, on the basis of which Object Pascal and Delphi were created.

According to various publications, Wirth died on January 1, 2024 at his own home, surrounded by his family. Programmers around the world mourn the great theorist of computer science, practitioner of programming and pioneer of modern information technology.