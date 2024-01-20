A biometric identity card from the age of fifteen

Tahina Razafindramalo, Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation, Posts and Telecommunications.

Goodbye to old paper ID cards. The country is now embarking on the race for digital transformation and plans to move to the distribution of a digital identity card for Malagasy people, from the age of fifteen.

A novelty. Digital transformation in Madagascar is reaching another level. From now on, every Malagasy will have a digital identity card from the age of fifteen. This announcement was made by Tahina Razafindramalo, Minister of Digital Development, Digital Transformation, Posts and Telecommunications (MNDPT), during a press conference yesterday. Thus, the process will begin this year in several regions of the island and will continue until “the entire population aged fifteen and over is registered in the general database and is in possession of the card biometric identity,” specifies Tahina Razafindramalo. The Big Island thus engages in this tedious process of renewing identity papers. A headache that certain countries have had to face, such as Tunisia or Greece, which recently switched to the “compulsory” biometric identity card at fifteen.

However, it is essential to go through this step to reduce administrative hassle and corruption, as announced in the Digital Strategic Plan for this five-year term. In addition, this biometric identity card will include an electronic chip storing the basic data of each Malagasy in different databases relating to public services, such as health, education, local services, etc.

The circulation of this biometric identity card is also part of the policy of simplification of administration and is carried out in collaboration with the World Bank. “Once the individual’s data is recorded in the general database, access to various services, whether public or not, will be facilitated. No need to travel, for example, to obtain a residence certificate. No more spending days at the registration center to get your driving license or to go to the hospital. Software will be available for this purpose,” explains Tahina Razafindramalo.

Cybersecurity

The popularization of these biometric identity cards could raise concerns, particularly regarding the use of the personal data they contain. However, it is an essential step in digital transformation. “It’s not an option, it’s an obligation,” say some analyzes of digital transformation in Africa.

Regarding the protection of personal data, the project will probably go through both Chambers to be validated. Nevertheless, the MNDPT wants to be reassuring. Policies relating to cybersecurity and cyber defense will be put in place. Especially since individuals spend little time reading the privacy policies of services using their personal data, and some companies do not hesitate to use them for advertising purposes. This is why, for several years, the State has endeavored to put in place all the regulatory texts concerning the protection of personal data. “This means that sanctions will be applied in the event of non-compliance with confidentiality clauses or misuse of personal data.”

The Malagasy population in figures

– Global population: 28.8 million inhabitants

– Population growth: 2.6%

– Population under 25 years old: 64%

Itamara Randriamamonjy