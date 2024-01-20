A blessing from God.. A delicious and cheap fruit. If you soak it in milk, it will turn into a natural Viagra and an effective treatment for diabetics and lowering cholesterol. Get to know it.

#blessing #God. #delicious #cheap #fruit #soak #milk #turn #natural #Viagra #effective #treatment #diabetics #lowering #cholesterol

Aden – Yasmine El-Tohamy – A blessing from God that has baffled medicine. A delicious and cheap fruit. If you soak it in milk, it will turn into a natural Viagra and an effective treatment for diabetics and lowering cholesterol. Get to know it.

Fresh or dried parchment figs are considered seasonal fruits and contain a huge treasure of nutrients that are important for the health of our bodies.

1- It enhances sexual ability. For centuries, the elderly and centenarians have considered the parchment fig to be a means of correcting sexual dysfunctions that occur due to age, such as infertility, stamina, or inability to achieve an erection. The parchment fig was a large part of ancient mythology and culture, and more than once is referred to as enhancing fertility and sexual relations. The researchers explained that parchment figs can be used as an aphrodisiac because they contain a huge amount of valuable vitamins and minerals that may lead to a sudden increase in energy and stamina to increase sexual ability. The researchers advised soaking 2-3 figs in milk overnight and eating this mixture in the morning to enhance sexual ability.

2- Prevention of constipation:

There are 5 grams of fiber in each parchment fig, and this high percentage of fiber helps promote health, enhance bowel function and prevent constipation. Fiber regulates bowel movements, so it prevents not only constipation, but also eliminates diarrhea and unhealthy or irregular bowel movements.

3- Weight loss: The fiber in parchment figs helps reduce weight, and is often recommended for people who suffer from obesity. However, figs contain high calories that lead to weight gain, especially when consumed with milk, so they should not be consumed in excess. Eat it.

4- Reducing cholesterol: Peach figs contain pectin, which is a soluble fiber. When these fibers move through the digestive system, they take excess blocks of cholesterol and carry them to the anus until the body gets rid of them.

Soluble fibers such as pectin also stimulate healthy bowel movements, as they can have a laxative effect, and parchment figs are considered one of the most dense fiber foods available. Experts added that high amounts of fiber in the diet can benefit public health by preventing certain types of abdominal cancer, such as colon cancer.

5- Preventing coronary heart disease: Parchment figs contain phenols, omega-3 and omega-6, and these fatty acids reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Moreover, fig leaves have a significant effect on the level of triglycerides and reduce them, because triglycerides are another major factor behind various heart diseases. 6- Colon cancer prevention: Fiber helps eliminate free radicals and other cancer-causing substances, especially colon cancer, in addition to fiber increasing intestinal health.

7- Protection against breast cancer in the post-menopausal stage: Purchase figs work to prevent breast cancer after menopause due to their richness in fiber, and they also maintain the hormonal balance in women from fluctuations in many cases. Because it contains antioxidants, it is considered one of the most powerful fruits to boost immunity and fight free radicals, which are the main factors behind the development of cancer.

8- Good for diabetics: The American Diabetes Association recommends eating figs as a treatment because they contain high levels of fiber, which helps enhance diabetes control. Experts explained that figs reduce the dose of insulin needed by diabetics who must take insulin injections regularly. Experts added that figs are rich in potassium, which helps regulate the amount of sugar that is absorbed in the body after meals, and large amounts of potassium reduce the rise or fall of blood sugar, so parchment figs can help diabetics live a better, normal life.

Its original homeland is West Asia, but it is now grown almost everywhere and at any time during the year, and the fig tree is considered a member of the mulberry family. Experts explained on the American medical website “organicfacts” that the health benefits of parchment figs come because it contains minerals, vitamins, and fiber. It also contains a wealth of beneficial nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, calcium, iron, phosphorus, manganese, sodium, and potassium. And chlorine.

There are a number of health benefits derived from parsley figs, including:

