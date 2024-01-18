A blood stain, a final celebration, and sex next to the corpse… Secrets and behind the scenes of the “Badr Massacre”

#blood #stain #final #celebration #sex #corpse.. #Secrets #scenes #Badr #Massacre

02:22 PM Thursday, January 18, 2024

Books – Mahmoud Saeed:

Prosecution investigations revealed details of the murder of a husband at the hands of his wife and her lover in Badr City.

Exile for a living

Years ago, Yasser Hassan left his village in Luxor for Cairo to work on a pickup truck in a factory, and after settling into his new job, he decided to get married.

“Yasser” got married to his life partner, “S.A.”, after they got to know each other as neighbors, and they moved to the marital nest in Badr City. The only thing that affected the couple’s life was the loss of the wife’s ability to give birth due to a problem in the uterus. The forty-year-old supported his wife for 13 years until one of the surgeries was successful, and they gave birth to their child. “Hassan”.

The last celebration

On New Year’s Eve, Yasser took his wife and son and went out for a walk and to celebrate without knowing that the mother of his only son was planning to kill him with the help of her lover, his “cousin.” After the couple returned from abroad, the husband put a sleeping pill for her husband in her tea, and opened the way for her lover to kill him.

Badr’s husband was killed and his body dismembered

The wife’s lover entered and attacked her unconscious husband with a blow several times, crushing his skull. The two of them took the husband to the bathroom, where she remained for 3 days, during which they had forbidden relations. Then he began to dismember the victim’s body with a cleaver and a knife, with the wife throwing away a part every day. In the garbage can, to hide their crime.

A blood stain revealed the crime

Five days had passed since the crime, when one of the dead man’s brothers came to ask about him. The wife denied knowing his whereabouts and worrying about him, claiming that she had searched for him in hospitals and police stations but could not find him. He asked her to inform the police, so she complied with his request.

Investigations, gathering information, and recording surveillance cameras revealed that the husband did not leave his house, in addition to the presence of his car in the garage in front of the house, in addition to the deceased’s cousin entering without leaving.

The detectives searched the informant’s apartment and found a blood stain on the carpet, and other stains in the bathroom. After discussing it, she confessed to committing the incident.

The accused said that her husband prepared lunch for his cousin months ago, as their relationship became stronger emotionally and they took advantage of the husband’s absence to establish an illegal relationship, adding that her lover convinced her of the need to get rid of him so that they could live together.

The security services were able to arrest the second accused and refer them to the prosecution, which took over the investigation.

Imprisonment of Badr City’s wife and her lover

The opposition judge at the New Cairo Court decided to continue imprisoning the wife of the person killed in Badr City and her lover for 15 days pending investigations into the case.