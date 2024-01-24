A blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease

Taking a blood test could help detect Alzheimer’s disease even before the first symptoms appear, which could also avoid having to go through sometimes more expensive tests, according to a recent study.

Published Monday in the JAMA Neurologythe report indicates that a blood test could identify plasma biomarkers that would help detect this disease.

“A robust and precise blood biomarker would allow a more complete assessment of cognitive disorders in contexts where advanced testing is limited,” is explained in the study by Swedish researchers.

Typically, doctors use other tests – such as MRI, positron emission tomography (PET), or lumbar puncture – performed in specialized centers to detect the disease.

The arrival of a blood test would allow a greater number of people to have access to it, while these other tests are rather expensive.

“The use of a blood biomarker aims to promote early and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, which will improve patient care and ultimately provide them with rapid access to disease-modifying therapies,” he added.

