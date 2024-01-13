A blow to Beijing: A candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has won Taiwan’s election

#blow #Beijing #candidate #ruling #Democratic #Progressive #Party #won #Taiwans #election

After counting the votes, 98 percent. polling stations, the Central Election Commission announced that Lai Ching-te won 40.2 percent. of votes.

His main rival, Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang, received 33.4 percent. votes and conceded defeat.

A blow to Beijing

Taiwan’s ruling party won a historic third consecutive presidential victory as voters rejected Chinese warnings that their re-election would increase the risk of conflict, CNN reported on Saturday.

Taiwan’s current vice president, Lai Ching-te, has declared victory, while both of his main opposition rivals have conceded defeat.

“I want to thank the people of Taiwan for writing a new chapter in our democracy. We have shown the world how much we value our democracy. This is our unwavering commitment,” Lai told media, adding that he accepted congratulations from his two opponents.

/Scanpix/Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te

“We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we stand on the side of democracy,” the politician said.

The tumultuous election campaign illustrated Taiwan’s determined drive for democracy, with candidate debates battling over livelihoods and the thornier question of how to deal with its giant authoritarian neighbor China, which has become more powerful and armed under leader Xi Jinping.

The results show that voters support the DPP’s view that Taiwan is a de facto sovereign nation that should strengthen its defenses against Chinese threats and deepen relations with democratic countries, even if that means economic sanctions or military intimidation by Beijing.

Xi Jinping has repeatedly said that the island’s “unification” with the mainland is a “historical inevitability.”

Outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, who cannot stand because of term limits, openly loathes the Chinese Communist Party leader and says the victory is unlikely to improve relations between Beijing and Taipei.

After Tsai Ing-wen took office, China severed most ties with Taipei and increased diplomatic, economic and military pressure on the self-ruled island, turning the Taiwan Strait into one of the world’s biggest geopolitical flashpoints.

AFP/”Scanpix” photo/A Chinese coast guard ship is sailing towards Taiwan

China’s ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, although it has never controlled it. While successive Chinese Communist leaders have vowed to eventually achieve “unification,” Xi has repeatedly said the Taiwan issue “should not be passed down from generation to generation,” linking the mission to his goal of “national reunification.”

The DPP emphasizes that Taiwan is not under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, and its future is up to Taiwan’s 23.5 million people to decide. people.

Ahead of Saturday’s vote, Beijing warned Taiwanese voters to “make the right choice” and “recognize the enormous danger that Lai Ching-te poses in his pursuit of confrontation and cross-strait conflict.”

Lai Ching-te stressed the importance of defending Taiwan’s hard-earned democracy throughout the campaign.

“In pursuit of peace, we have no illusions. Taiwan, together with the international community, will actively contribute to peace and stability,” he told reporters earlier this week.

His candidate, Hsiao, has twice been punished by China for being a “stubborn separatist”.

