A boat dumping a strange substance into the sea in Knokke: what is it?

While walking on the beach, Manon was very surprised to see in the distance an impressive boat dumping a strange substance into the sea. But what exactly was this boat doing? What material did he throw into the sea? Response elements.

It was a rather unusual event that Manon attended last weekend on the beach in Knokke. “(…) While going for a walk along the water, we saw a boat that was throwing something out, but we didn’t know what.“, she explains to us. And from a distance, it was difficult for her to distinguish exactly what the boat was rejecting, as she explains.

“As we got closer we noticed that it was something black, but we couldn’t tell if it was liquid or solid. We really only saw a big jet which looked very black“, she specifies. By getting a little closer, Manon noticed that the boat gave off a strong smell of algae. She and her companion therefore deduced that the ship was in a sea dredging operation. .

Underwater cleaning

After verifications, it was indeed a dredging vessel. Her name ? The “Marieke”, whose construction dates from 2006. After contacting the municipality of Knokke, we received confirmation. “(…) you are talking about the recharging of the foreshore (the portion of the coastline between the extreme limits of the highest and lowest tides, Editor’s note) in Knokke-Heist. This work takes place 7 days a week with a vessel close to the coast, as well as during the Christmas holidays. This ship sprays supply sand on our coasts, among other things, to protect them against storms.“, specifies the city.

It was therefore a completely planned operation, without consequences for the planet and entirely necessary for the protection of the coastline.

