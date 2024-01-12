A bonus of 1,500 dollars for the winner

Madagascar, through the Malagasy Chess Federation (FMJE), is currently hosting at the Espace & Hotel Destiny in Ambohimangakely the African Zone 4.4 Chess Championship bringing together seven African countries, namely Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Madagascar is fielding its best players, including international master Fy Rakotomaharo, champion in 2019 and is at the top of the list to defend the Malagasy color. Madagascar, playing at home, intends to repeat the feat of 2019 and the presence of the international master within the team constitutes a great asset for the Big Island.

For the ladies, the FMJE called on a well-established team which is led by the WFM Faratiana Raharimanana, with the presence of the young African champion Tsinjoniavo Aina Mahasambatra, who affirmed that “I approach this championship as simple tournaments without any fear. For me, it will be another opportunity to gain new experiences by working alongside the best in Africa,” confides the young African champion.

Alongside the title of champion of zone 4.4, the winner will receive a bonus of $1,500 for men while for women, a bonus of $800 is awarded to the winner of the title.

Donné Raherinjatovo