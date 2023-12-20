A bride stood up her fiancé in the middle of a civil ceremony in Chinú, Córdoba

#bride #stood #fiancé #middle #civil #ceremony #Chinú #Córdoba

The tranquility of that beautiful town, known as ‘The Golden Gate of Córdoba’, was altered by an unprecedented event in that place. And a video circulates on social networks where it is observed that a bride ‘said no’ to her fiancé, while everyone at the wedding was left with their mouths open at the woman’s sudden and unexpected decision.

When the notary asked the bride, identified as Jessica Avilez, if she accepted Santiago Restrepo as her husband, she said she did not want to get married.

Given the unexpected turn of events, since those involved and the families had previously accepted the commitment, the notary asked the fiancée, repeatedly, to respond if she accepted the groom as her husband, but she refused, to which proceeded to immediately suspend the notarial procedure for civil marriage.

In the video broadcast on social networks, the bride can be heard saying: “I don’t know why there were problems, precisely today.” Next, she mentions that “Santiago lied to me, he told me that his father was happy,” “he lets his father rule him.”

Later, she said: “I’m not getting married like this, look how she treated my daughters when I arrived,” and looking intently at the groom she said: “my daughters first.” And as a final act, she gave him the engagement ring.

After being jilted, the groom refused to pay for the celebration and his guests made a “vacuum” to pay the expenses.

Today in the streets of Chinú, in a joking way, there are those who quote the old saying: “before you get married, look carefully at what you do, it’s not a knot, that’s how you untie it.”