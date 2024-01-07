A brisk walk march will pass through Olomouc. Anyone can join

#brisk #walk #march #pass #Olomouc #join

A recessional procession of fans of brisk walking will pass through the center of Olomouc at the weekend. The event, referring to the legendary sketch of the British group Monty Python, is open to the general public and everyone who wants to “fool around” together on a wave of absurd humor. It is being held in Olomouc for the first time.

The walkers will set off from the Olomouc Astronomical Clock at 3 p.m. on Sunday and walk through Horní and Dolní náměstí to the K10 pub in Kateřinská street, where an afterparty is planned.

Anyone who feels like it can join the brisk walk in Olomouc on January 7, when the International Day of Brisk Walking is celebrated. An iconic hat or suit is definitely not a requirement.

“There is no special dress code. It will be nice if the pedestrian is dressed in the spirit of the sketch, but it is definitely not necessary,” emphasizes Karolina Hrbková, the organizer of the Olomouc premiere.

The nimble walking style is not intended either.

“The goal is not to play Monty Python, it’s about grown people going together to do stupid, absurd things in public without a deeper meaning,” adds the initiator of the lively march in the Haná capital.

Several dozen tightrope walkers are waiting for the march through the city center.

“It is difficult to estimate the final participation, we are not a tightly organized group, anyone can really join,” says Karolina Hrbková.

Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks

The tradition of silly walks began in Brno, and gradually the silly walks spread to other cities. The ski jumpers will have their premiere in Olomouc.

“The Brno event excited me and I was tempted to do it here as well. It resonated in my surroundings, the reactions among acquaintances were enthusiastic, and gradually we formed something like a preparatory committee,” described the birth of the Olomouc parade by its “driver”.

The celebrations of International Brisk Walking Day in Olomouc are not limited to the Sunday promenade. In addition to the march itself and the subsequent entertainment, fans and participants of the event are also open to an informal meeting on Saturday in the K10 pub from 7 p.m.