A British mother died in a taxi after having a Brazilian butt lift in Turkey

British Demi Agolia, a 26-year-old mother of three children, did not expect her life to end like this and become the news. After the butt lift surgery, how did it end in such a tragic ending?

Agoulia died days after undergoing Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey, according to what was published by the “Butt Lift” website. Independent” Following a heart attack, a few hours before her return to Manchester, her family confirmed.

Agulya, who gave birth to a seven-month-old baby, was on her way to the clinic in Istanbul for a check-up and to make sure everything was okay, when she had a heart attack in a taxi. Despite her partner Bradley Jones’ attempts to perform CPR on her, he failed to save her.

In this regard, her brother Karl (37 years old) said in an interview with “The Sun” that the victim’s family and her partner tried to persuade her not to undergo a butt lift, because they were worried about her safety, but she refused to listen to them.”

He describes what happened as tragic: “We are experiencing a real shock. She traveled to Turkey to have surgery, and she had traveled earlier to have her teeth done. No one wanted her to go.”

Research shows that a Brazilian butt lift, which can cost around £3,500 in Turkey and £10,000 in the UK, carries the highest risks, to the point that doctors have classified it as the “riskiest plastic surgery”.

Last year, a British surgeon warned of the risks faced by Britons who travel to countries such as Turkey for cheaper plastic surgery.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Sayed, chief surgeon and medical director at Signature Clinic, which specializes in plastic surgery, said, “Unfortunately, many focus on the financial aspect of their research more than on the clinic’s quality and safety standards.”

He added, “Clinics in the United Kingdom are committed to adopting the highest levels of expertise, safety and hygiene, while it is not possible to be certain of obtaining these services from a cheaper alternative abroad.”

In parallel, Angolia’s sister shared her pain through a video she posted on the TikTok platform, accompanying it with this sentence: “I lost my sister yesterday. I miss you so much, Demi. Nothing seems real anymore. Things will never be the same as they were while you were here. I love you.” .

How is Brazilian buttock surgery performed?

Fat is taken via suction from other areas of the body, such as the back or thighs, to be injected into the buttocks.

In 2021, more than 61,000 buttock augmentation surgeries were performed in America, which represents a 37 percent increase over 2020, according to data from the Aesthetic Society.

Since it is a surgical procedure, it carries complications and health risks. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has documented about 30 deaths of surgical patients since 2009, with 26 of those deaths resulting from the Brazilian butt lift.

Brazilian butt lift surgeries are responsible for the highest mortality rate (1 in 3,000 surgeries) among all cosmetic surgical procedures. It is accompanied by the risk of injecting fat into large veins that can move to the heart or brain.