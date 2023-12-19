A brutal thing was found at the Aztec pyramids, immediately buried underground for centuries

#brutal #Aztec #pyramids #immediately #buried #underground #centuries

Amazing finds they emerge from the depths of the earth in Mexico, while scientists realize in a number of situations that these objects, which later turned out to be priceless treasures, could have been excavated by the Spanish once, centuries ago. Or they put these in the depths of the earth even earlier, so that no one would find them.

One such priceless treasure is the famous sun disk of the Aztecs, which comes up very often in connection with the Aztec culture, often with a very strong pop culture thread. The interesting thing is that the famous sun disc was found back in 1790 by workers working on a construction site in Mexico City. Just so we know where to link it immediately, in our country at that time the king with the hat was on the throne, i.e. II. Joseph.

It soon became clear about the stone that it indeed hides the calendar of the Aztecs, so they immediately began to respect the gigantic disc, which has very complicated symbolism, as a national treasure. The stone is almost four meters in diameter, while it is one meter thick. Even the Spanish dug it deep into the earth, probably in the 16th century, when they overthrew the Aztec rule in the place. Later, one of the largest cities in the world, Mexico City, was built here, and this object was found during construction.

Later, the stone was hung in a cathedral, and it was highly respected in Mexico. Anyway, the disc hides the Aztec calendar, and it was later revealed that it was probably one of the main elements of sacrificial rites, as it was the altar of human sacrifices among the Aztecs. The stone could not have been used much anyway, as it could have been carved sometime in the 15th century.

The stone is also a prophecy, as it shows that four Suns have already died, and we were in the fifth when it was carved. according to scientists, it also predicts the disintegration of the Aztec empire.

This is what the disc looks like:

