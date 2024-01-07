A Bucharest resident was left without a safe / He left the apartment after being notified that someone had hit his car in the parking lot

#Bucharest #resident #left #safe #left #apartment #notified #hit #car #parking #lot

A man from Sector 4 was left without the safe containing more money and valuables, after he was “lured” to leave the apartment by a phone call. Someone told him his car had been hit in the parking lot, he told police.

“On January 6, around 8:00 p.m., the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Police Department 14 was notified by a man regarding the fact that, on the same day, he was stolen from his personal residence, a metal safe, which contained several goods and sums of money, in different currencies”, stated, on Sunday, the representatives of the Capital Police.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigations Service – Sector 4, along with forensic specialists from the 14th Police Department, went to the scene, and started the investigations.

“Thus, it was established that the man would have received a call, through which he was informed that his car had been hit, at which time he would have left the apartment, he would have insured it, and when he returned, he found the lack the safe. At the same time, it was found that the entrance door showed no signs of forcing”, says DGPMB.