A Bulgarian man bought the most special BMW of the 21st century at a price of BGN 1.5 million ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Bulgarian man bought special BMW 21st century price BGN million News Fakti.bg Auto

A few hours ago, one of the most special BMWs ever made – the 3.0 CSL – arrived in Bulgaria. We understand this from a post by @bulgarian_registry on Instagram. The car was photographed in a closed car carrier, and while there is no information on who exactly the owner is, it is likely that he is known in BMW circles, as he managed to get a quota for one of the 50 units worldwide.

We remind you that the BMW 3.0 CSL boasts a 3.0-liter straight-six with a power of 560 horsepower. It’s the most powerful six-speed ever fitted to a road-worthy M-car. Along with this, the car features brutal styling and certainly cannot be confused on the road.

The sports coupe is based on the M4, although it differs dramatically in many aspects. The headlights are taken from the M4 CSL with the characteristic color of the lights, while the front grilles are a reference to the 3.0CSL concept from 2015. The hood vents are also inspired by the original model and have a functional role in cooling the brakes and engine. The wheels are 20-inch front with a central nut and 21-inch rear with a special design and Michelin tires with a distinctive inscription 50 on the side. The rear is greatly elongated with a large wing and modified lights, also inspired by the classic model.

