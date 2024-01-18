A bus crashed in Oravsky Podzámek – News

#bus #crashed #Oravsky #Podzámek #News

The road is impassable on both sides.

DONLÝ KUBÍN: Due to a serious bus accident, the first class road in Oravské Podzámek, Dolný Kubín district, is currently impassable on both sides. The Žilina Regional Police informs about it on the social network.

In the accident, a bus and a car collided. Neither the passengers nor the bus driver were injured.

The police officers at the scene of the traffic accident are currently performing initial procedural steps for the purpose of documenting it. “For this reason, it is not possible to provide more information at this time,” adds the police.

Support the creation of independent journalismso that we can continue to prepare quality content for you, and get, in addition to unlimited access to exclusive content, an electronic version of the KAUZY 2023 yearbook. up to 45% discount on our books and book packages according to your choice.

access to exclusive content

you will support free journalism

Aktuality.sk Živé.sk Najmama.sk

Support Aktuality.sk