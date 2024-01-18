A bus crashed in Oravsky Podzámek – News

#bus #crashed #Oravsky #Podzámek #News

The road is impassable on both sides.

DONLÝ KUBÍN: Due to a serious bus accident, the first class road in Oravské Podzámek, Dolný Kubín district, is currently impassable on both sides. The Žilina Regional Police informs about it on the social network.

In the accident, a bus and a car collided. Neither the passengers nor the bus driver were injured.

The police officers at the scene of the traffic accident are currently performing initial procedural steps for the purpose of documenting it. “For this reason, it is not possible to provide more information at this time,” adds the police.

Support the creation of independent journalismso that we can continue to prepare quality content for you, and get, in addition to unlimited access to exclusive content, an electronic version of the KAUZY 2023 yearbook. up to 45% discount on our books and book packages according to your choice.

access to exclusive content

you will support free journalism

Aktuality.sk Živé.sk Najmama.sk

Support Aktuality.sk

Also Read:  Austria lifted its veto against "air Schengen" for Bulgaria and Romania

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“We must remain vigilant”: a hostage-taking on a TV set by drug traffickers, as in Ecuador, is this possible in Belgium?
“We must remain vigilant”: a hostage-taking on a TV set by drug traffickers, as in Ecuador, is this possible in Belgium?
Posted on
Willeke Alberti calls the death of daughter and brother a great loss: ‘My brother was my everything’ | Show
Willeke Alberti calls the death of daughter and brother a great loss: ‘My brother was my everything’ | Show
Posted on
Data analysis: Hardly any hope for Hansa, Braunschweig and Osnabrück | NDR.de – Sports
Data analysis: Hardly any hope for Hansa, Braunschweig and Osnabrück | NDR.de – Sports
Posted on
Revealing 3 epidemics that are expected to occur in 2024, preparing to deal with them and emphasizing prevention measures.
Revealing 3 epidemics that are expected to occur in 2024, preparing to deal with them and emphasizing prevention measures.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News