A business made them lose everything three years ago and now mother and son live at the El Dorado airport. This is his heartbreaking story

But just as the spotlight is on this situation, there is another story that reveals that it is not always foreigners who stay in airport facilities, but also nationals with César Augusto Facciola, 70, and his mother, Beatriz, 90 , two older adults, who sleep every night in the El Dorado chairs out of necessity.

The two have lived at the airport for 5 months and in the midst of the hustle and bustle that this place observes, among the more than 50,000 people who circulate every day, until today they went unnoticed.

César Augusto says that sleeping at the airport is not good due to the uncomfortable position of the chairs where they spend the night, since the postures acquired to be able to rest “make their legs swell, their muscles and back hurt due to bad conditions.” circulation”. | Photo: Diana Rey Melo

Sleep at the airport

Augusto says that they go out to ask for help and around 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm they return to the airport to spend the night. Photo: RCN News | Photo: RCN News

“We have had many ups and downs, there are moments when she gets desperate and tells me: ‘Get me out of this, please,’” Facciola told the newscast due to the anguish that her situation causes her.

He also confesses that they have suffered hunger and that at times he has had suicidal thoughts, but that sometimes that idea disappears due to the presence of his mother and the certainty that he needs him to survive.

How they turned out at the airport

A failed business that Augusto did was what generated the worst crisis he has ever experienced with his mother and led them to live at the airport.

Three years ago he lost 600 million pesos with some cargo vehicles that deteriorated his economic situation and caused him to lose everything. They lived for rent in the Cedritos neighborhood, in the north of Bogotá, but since they could not pay, they stayed on the street.

The other option of a nursing home scares him for his mother, indicating that this would destroy his mother and he only asks for an opportunity to work managing companies, in legal matters or economic projects.

Arturo is aware that at his age it is difficult to get a job and that is why the airport is his option to take refuge while he has a chance.