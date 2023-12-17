A car driven by military personnel rammed into civilians: 4 people were killed

#car #driven #military #personnel #rammed #civilians #people #killed

General Staff: Russia lost 346,070 troops in Ukraine

From 2022 on February 24, when the full-scale invasion began, Russia lost 346,070 troops in Ukraine, on December 17 reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Of them, 1,250 victims in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, Russia also lost 5,739 tanks, 10,692 armored fighting vehicles, 10,766 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,137 artillery systems, 923 multiple launch missile systems, 609 anti-aircraft defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,278 drones. aircraft, 22 ships and boats and one submarine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.12.23 were approximately:

I. Šimonytė will discuss regional security and support for Ukraine with colleagues from the Baltic countries and Poland

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė will participate in the meeting of the Heads of Government of the Baltic States and Poland on Sunday in Tallinn.

The Prime Minister will meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina and the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The quadrilateral meeting of heads of government on Sunday is expected to discuss regional security and defense issues, the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, support for Ukraine defending itself against Russian aggression, sanctions against Russia and Belarus, EU border security and other relevant issues on the EU agenda.

Paulius Peleckis photo. Ingrid Šimonytė

The new Polish government led by D. Tusk was sworn in on Wednesday, and this will be his second foreign visit as prime minister this term after the meeting of European Union (EU) leaders in Brussels.

On Monday, I.Šimonytė will continue the meetings in the tripartite format of the Baltic Council of Ministers, where the prime ministers will also talk about regional security, support for Ukraine, and the unified implementation of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The agenda includes the discussion of the synchronization of the electricity networks of the Baltic countries with continental Europe, the progress of the Rail Baltica European railway track project, and energy security issues.

A car driven by military personnel rammed into a civilian vehicle: 4 people were killed

December 16 Four people were killed in a collision between a Volvo truck and a Ford Focus passenger car with military license plates in the village of Smozhe, Lviv region, on the Kyiv-Chop highway.

The driver of the car and his three passengers – two men and one woman – were among the dead. Two of the victims were wearing military uniforms.

According to the State Special Transport Service, the deputy head of the State Special Transport Service administration, Colonel Žyhunov Viktoras Michailovičius, Lieutenant Colonel Kravec Vasilijus Viktorovičius, soldier Sologub Dmytro Hryhorovičius and citizen Dubrovska Natalija Ivanivna were killed.

The State Special Transport Service, which belongs to the Ministry of National Defense, also reported that its employees who were on a business trip were killed in a traffic accident in the Lviv region.

The victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died before paramedics arrived, while the truck driver suffered an acute stress reaction and was also treated.

