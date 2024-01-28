A car on fire on the N4 in Emptinne (Ciney)

#car #fire #Emptinne #Ciney

This Saturday, shortly after 5 p.m., emergency services were called to a vehicle on fire on the N4 in Emptinne.

The driver, having noticed smoke, had time to pull over into the emergency lane, a few hundred meters from the Emptinne exit. He was traveling towards Luxembourg.

The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived ©VL

Firefighters from the Nage zone went to the scene with a pumper, under the command of an officer.

A marking vehicle from Ciney, Dinaphi zone, also went to the site to secure the area.

Unfortunately, when emergency services arrived, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the driver had time to take shelter.