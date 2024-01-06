A case of avian flu detected in Petite-Nation

#case #avian #flu #detected #PetiteNation

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec (MAPAQ) informed us that a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was detected in a commercial breeding farm near the municipality. […] As the owner of a backyard or small bird farm, you should know that the risk for your birds of contracting the avian influenza virus is currently high,” says the municipality in the east. de Gatineau on its Facebook page.

Contacted by Le Droit, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) had not yet provided information at the time of writing these lines.

On its website, we can see that a perimeter around Saint-André-Avellin is now categorized as an “infected zone”, while a larger territory covering part of the Petite-Nation, from Saint-Sixte to west to near Montebello in the east, is considered a “restriction zone”.

Avian flu is an illness caused by an influenza virus type A that affects birds. According to MAPAQ, it can cause severe symptoms and the death of a significant number of birds on poultry farms. The spread of this virus can have devastating consequences for agricultural businesses, it is specified.

“This disease is a zoonosis, meaning it can be transmitted between animals and humans. However, cases of avian flu in humans are rare. […] All bird species are at risk of being infected. Domestic poultry, such as chickens and turkeys, are more often affected by the disease than other species,” explains the ministry.

Quebec recalls that this type of influenza, in the extremely rare cases where it affects humans, generally affects workers in close contact with infected poultry in closed environments, such as farms, slaughterhouses or live poultry markets. No sustained transmission between people is observed. No cases of transmission of the disease to humans have been noted in Canada. When this happens, symptoms are usually similar to seasonal flu, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Also Read:  discover the capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 9

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Greater value added on PlayStation Plus Extra than on Xbox Game Pass
Greater value added on PlayStation Plus Extra than on Xbox Game Pass
Posted on
Entertainment venue De Nieuwe Anita cancels performance due to old statements made by band members
Entertainment venue De Nieuwe Anita cancels performance due to old statements made by band members
Posted on
“I would pay a lot to just go to the bakery”: Kylian Mbappé on the downside of fame | Foreign Football
“I would pay a lot to just go to the bakery”: Kylian Mbappé on the downside of fame | Foreign Football
Posted on
Memory problems: when is it worrying and should you go to the doctor?
Memory problems: when is it worrying and should you go to the doctor?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News