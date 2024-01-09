A case of indigenous dengue fever in Mahina

After a case in Papeete at the end of November, a new case of dengue was detected in Mahina in a person who had not recently traveled. Insecticide treatments and a round of destruction of larval breeding sites are planned in the coming days.

On January 5, health authorities identified a new case of dengue fever in a person who had not recently traveled, therefore qualifying this case as indigenous. Another case was detected in Papeete last November. Dengue fever has not circulated in French Polynesia for three years despite the presence of mosquitoes carrying the disease across all the archipelagos, but this new discovery implies the continuation of the level 2 dengue alert on the island of Tahiti. .

To try to stop the spread of the disease, the Environmental Health Center will carry out insecticide treatments this Wednesday and next Monday in the Pointe Vénus district, between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. A round of destruction of larval breeding sites is also planned for Thursday January 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

