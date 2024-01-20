A case of meningitis admitted to the Bastia hospital center

#case #meningitis #admitted #Bastia #hospital #center

a case of meningococcal meningitis was admitted to hospital Center of Bastia. This young woman attending the Giocante high school in Casabianca was taken into intensive care during the night from Friday to Saturday January 20.

In a press release sent to the press this Saturday evening, the regional health agency (ARS) indicates that it has ensured that “all people identified as high-risk contacts have or will benefit from antibiotic treatment to prevent the occurrence of any new cases.”

The health authorities explain that epidemiological investigations have been carried out in order to identify and preventively treat contact persons at risk in the family, friends, school, sports and medical spheres. “This prophylactic treatment with antibiotics makes it possible to prevent the occurrence of serious forms, cut the chains of transmission and thus limit the risks of epidemics”writes the ARS.

Health authorities recommend not going to the emergency room or a pharmacy without having first been contacted by a doctor or nurse from the ARS. “Indeedindicates the regional health agency, Preventive treatment with antibiotics is only available on prescription. This will be issued to you if you are identified as a person at risk, that is to say if you have had close (less than one meter face-to-face) and prolonged (more than an hour) contact. ) with the sick person in the last ten days.”

People close to at-risk contacts are not contacts. The ARS also recalls the most suggestive signs of meningococcal meningitis: severe headache, accompanied by fever, sensitivity to light, stiff neck, aches and fatigue, red subcutaneous spots or purplish on the body. Faced with these symptoms, the ARS recommends calling 15.