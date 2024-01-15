A CD Projekt RED veteran has been confirmed by the Rebel Wolves team

#Projekt #RED #veteran #confirmed #Rebel #Wolves #team

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, lead mission designer for The Witcher 3, has been confirmed by the recently founded Polish Rebel Wolves. The gentleman can do what he’s good at: midwife over a triple-As dark fantasy RPG.

The Warsaw-based studio was founded in 2022 by The Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who was also the production manager of Cyberpunk 2077. Several CD Projekt RED veterans have already joined Rebel Wolves, and now they have managed to sign another renowned professional.

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who previously served as lead mission designer for The Witcher 3 and its expansions, and was also responsible for missions in Cyberpunk 2077, has been named creative director. Prior to joining Rebel Wolves, he spent two years as lead narrative designer for Riot Games’ upcoming MMO League of Legends.

“There are so many fantastic RPGs out there today, but I feel like there’s still room for us and players are hungry for compelling stories.” – said Tomaszkiewicz, and how right he is!

At any time, we can tolerate a AAA category dark fantasy role-playing game steeped in Slavic mythology, and how lucky we are that this is exactly how the studio works with Unreal Engine 5, which will be the first part of a saga. There will be money for it, as NetEase will help them finance the project. The development has already entered the alpha phase, and more details are planned to be shared later this year.