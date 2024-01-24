a century improving animal health and welfare

#century #improving #animal #health #welfare

Paris, France, 25 January 2024 – The World Organization for Animal Health (WHOA) proudly commemorates 100 years of unwavering commitment and achievements in promoting animal health and welfare around the world. The path that has led WHOA to become the world authority on animal health has been marked by a long history of turning points.

Created in 1924, the OMSA was founded when 28 nations came together to combat rinderpest, one of the deadliest animal diseases of its time. This initiative, which responded to the challenges posed by the increase in international trade in animals and their products, laid the foundations for the Organization’s leadership in the field of international animal health and welfare. In 2011, rinderpest became the first animal disease to be declared eradicated globally. Today, the 28 signatory countries of the 1924 International Agreement have become 183 Members. In May 2023, the Organization, formerly known as OIE (Office International des Epizooties), underwent a comprehensive corporate rebranding exercise and aligned its acronym with its common name, World Organization for Animal Health (WHO).

Scientific rigor and transparency have been the guiding principles from our beginnings to date. In the last century, the world has witnessed dramatic changes, from the spread of communicable diseases to climate-related disasters and rising inequalities. Today’s emerging challenges have transformed the notion of animal health and welfare and have required constant evolution of our mandate, our collaborations, health governance and introduced new areas of action, such as the treatment of animal health in situations of emergency.

Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the One Health approach has gained momentum, leading to the formation of the Quadripartite partnership with FAO, UNEP and WHO, which seeks to ensure greater integration of human health, animal health and environmental health. By monitoring and disseminating knowledge about animal diseases, we have worked to limit their adverse effects on society. For a century, we have been at the forefront of fighting infectious animal diseases using innovation as a driving force.

Solidarity and close collaboration with our Members have been the key to our success. These close ties have been instrumental in obtaining accurate and timely information and creating tools to help control disease outbreaks and solve other animal health problems. Over time, we have incorporated animal health into the general debate about everyone’s health. Our purpose has been to promote the nuanced understanding that animal health is not an isolated universe and that partnerships, programmatic interventions, shared expertise, as well as communication and public support can contribute to a safer and more sustainable planet.

While our founding values ​​remind us of our goals, celebrating this centenary offers a crucial opportunity to look to the future and reflect on how emerging trends will impact animal health and well-being. For this reason, and coinciding with its centenary, our Organization has begun a profound foresight exercise aimed at beginning to frame responses for future situations in a world that advances at a dizzying pace.

We are proud of our history and our dynamism that position us as the world authority in the area of ​​animal health and welfare. Encouraged by this centenary, we are more determined than ever to face new challenges by defining our future path with the collective experience and conviction of our staff and our entire network of partners. Dr. Monique Eloit, Director General of the WHOA.

Based on collaboration, innovation and inclusion, we are working on interconnected challenges. As we embark on a new century, we will continue to evolve, adapt and collaborate with our Members, the scientific community and veterinary staff. Our goal is to further engage policymakers who play a role in building the future architecture of global animal health and welfare.

From the threat posed by avian influenza and antimicrobial resistance to zoonotic diseases and the sustainability of animal production, there are several challenges that lie ahead. Intersectoral collaboration and multilateralism will remain at the heart of our action, recognizing that global problems with cascading implications cannot be solved by single actors.

This centenary constitutes a good opportunity to express our immense gratitude to all our Members, relevant sectors, partners, collaborators and employees for their invaluable support. We look forward to continuing our journey towards stronger, better, more resilient animal health, for the benefit of everyone’s health.

Join us on our centenary and don’t miss our activities throughout the year to be part of our celebrations.