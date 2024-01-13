A character in the new Prince of Persia game was “accidentally” left with a machine voice

#character #Prince #Persia #game #accidentally #left #machine #voice

© Ubisoft

A freeze frame from the game Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Out on January 15th, Ubisoft’s new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown video game – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – will surprise players with a fun “bug” when they get to the point where they meet a character named Kallux , reports IGN.

Kallux is a non-player character (NPC) and only has a few lines, but the way he delivers them, or at least until the first patch of the game, is what sets him apart from all the other NCPs in The Lost Crown . Because instead of an actor, Kalux is voiced by a text-to-speech program with the slightly robotic vibes familiar to users of such a service.

Kalux won’t sound quite like Siri or Alexa, but not much different from Apple and Amazon’s voice assistants, and certainly not in the spirit of the game’s Persian-inspired setting, describes the result. Engage”. Kalux is a tree spirit and appears to be voiced by a TTS (text-to-speech) program that is available online for free and is commonly used by video streamers.

The Kallux case shouldn’t incite panic a la “Artificial intelligence will take your job”, but rather a mistake and omission on the part of “Ubisoft”, since every other non-playable character is voiced by a full-blooded actor.

Ubisoft is already ready with the so-called patch on the day the game was released, but it won’t fix the “bug” with Kallux’s voice. This will happen at a later stage with the next patch in late January or early February.

Ubisoft confirmed the error and said that “the English version of these eight lines of text for this character was not properly implemented,” noting that the game has more than 12,000 lines of dialogue in multiple languages. Game developers often use TTS services and artificial intelligence voices to mark the places of individual lines (placeholders), which are subsequently replaced by audio files with the lines recorded by live people. In this case, the company simply forgot (about) Kalux.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is being developed by the French division of Ubisoft – Ubisoft Montpellier, whose portfolio includes the games in the Rayman series, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter and From Dust – and will be released simultaneously for almost all gaming platforms , including Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Lost Crown is the first title in the Metroidvania-style series since 2010’s Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, with Ubisoft returning the game to its 2D roots. Early reviews have been mostly positive, with many praising the way Ubisoft have managed to recreate “a true AAA Metroidvania experience in the vein of Nintendo’s recent Metroid Dread”.

This particular case is a mistake, no, this does not mean that artificial intelligence will not radically change the industry, notes Engadget. CD Projekt Red recently used AI to include the voice of a deceased actor in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and the Actors Guild recently struck a deal with a company developing a platform to voice characters through AI with the voices of actors who have licensed a digital replica (of their voices) for use in games.