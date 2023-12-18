A cheap Chinese brand will be tested in Europe ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Nio intends to launch its long-awaited Firefly sub-brand in Europe in 2025 as it seeks to compete with more established carmakers.

News of the Firefly brand first surfaced last year, with reports suggesting it would focus on cars priced between 100,000 yuan (~$14,000) and 200,000 yuan ($28,000). Nio is also believed to be developing a second sub-brand known as Alps, which will offer models priced between 200,000 yuan ($28,000) and 300,000 yuan ($42,000), leaving the Nio brand itself as the flagship.

Prices for the Nio models currently on sale in Europe range between €50,000 and €91,000), making them too expensive to sell in particularly large quantities. The launch of the Alps and Firefly brands will change that and should make Nio models a much more common sight on European roads.

