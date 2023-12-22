A cheap crossover from Chery enters the European market ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#cheap #crossover #Chery #enters #European #market #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The Chery concern plans to expand its European line. The Omoda 5 model, which is already sold in a number of EU countries, will be joined by the new Jaecoo 7. This is reported by the British publication Autocar.

The Jaecoo 7 crossover will appear in the European Union and Great Britain in 2024. By the way, this is the export name of the model, and in China it is known as Chery Tansuo 06 and costs from 140,000 yuan (€17,840).

The new Jaecoo 7 is a 4.5-meter crossover with an expressive design. It has a tall hood and retractable door handles. The wide radiator grille is combined with oblong headlights.

The interior of Jaecoo 7 has a narrow virtual instrument panel and a large portrait-oriented touch screen with a diagonal of 14.8 inches. Equipment includes windshield projection, facial recognition, wireless smartphone charging and a range of active and passive safety systems.

As for the motorization of the model, a 1.6-liter gasoline turbo engine with a power of 197 hp will be offered as a choice. and a hybrid unit with a power of 154 horsepower, which allows to travel approximately 100 km on electricity alone. The Jaecoo 7 will be available with front and all-wheel drive.

